Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.57.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

