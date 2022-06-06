Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,408.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,807,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

