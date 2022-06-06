Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $300.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $243.67 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.