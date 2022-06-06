Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Everbridge stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. 31,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

