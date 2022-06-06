Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

