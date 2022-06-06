Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

EVLO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

