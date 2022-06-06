European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading Down 5.9%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 4,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 409,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 201.08.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

In other European Wax Center news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500 over the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $2,176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

