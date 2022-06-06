EUNO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $39.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $39.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00193065 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,557,634,237 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

