EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $1.32 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00004191 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $260.52 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,056,626,768 coins and its circulating supply is 991,403,063 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

