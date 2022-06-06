Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Shares Down 30%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 148,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 161,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 824.58.

About Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG)

Entourage Health Corp. cultivates, processes, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis products for medical and adult-use in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and Mary's Medicinals Canada brand names.

