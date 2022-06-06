Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ENVX opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,150.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 507.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 711,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $6,680,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 52.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,325 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

