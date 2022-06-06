Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENJY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Enjoy Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Enjoy Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENJY opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Enjoy Technology has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enjoy Technology by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enjoy Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enjoy Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enjoy Technology by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 148,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enjoy Technology (ENJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.