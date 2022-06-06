Enjin Coin Market Cap Achieves $568.46 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $568.46 million and $80.15 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,304.58 or 1.00167028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,989,956 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

