Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,524 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for 5.3% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $32,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 422,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 177,324 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 154,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 200,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,213,746. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.