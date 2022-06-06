Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.32 and last traded at $145.28. Approximately 4,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average of $123.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
