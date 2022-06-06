Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.32 and last traded at $145.28. Approximately 4,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average of $123.47.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

