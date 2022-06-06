EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $2.16 on Thursday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 697,046 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at $4,153,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 165.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

