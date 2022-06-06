EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EME. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of EME stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $135.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

