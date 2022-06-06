Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.90. 76,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10,808.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 864,282 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.