Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 107,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,784. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

