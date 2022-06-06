Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $205.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $186.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $170.46 on Thursday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.39.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

