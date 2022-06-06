EchoLink Price Hits $0.0001 (EKO)

EchoLink (EKO) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $48,468.65 and approximately $45.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

