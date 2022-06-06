EasyFi (EZ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,850.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $59,850.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

