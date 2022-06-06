Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.48

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.48 and last traded at $74.02, with a volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

EGLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.83%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

