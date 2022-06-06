Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.19. 45,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,403,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 107,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

