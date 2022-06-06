Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.00647567 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.23 or 0.00422238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031654 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

