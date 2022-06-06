DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $727,708.72 and $472.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,527.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.00583747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00182655 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

