Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 3.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.51. 10,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,360,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.70.
In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 9,938.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 49,692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Doximity by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
