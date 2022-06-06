Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 3.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.51. 10,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,360,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.70.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 9,938.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 49,692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Doximity by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

