DMScript Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $18,037.26 and $5.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $628.06 or 0.02008394 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 263.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00081493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00378679 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.