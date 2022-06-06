DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 139,677 shares.The stock last traded at $29.61 and had previously closed at $29.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

The stock has a market cap of $588.61 million, a PE ratio of -41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DMC Global in the third quarter worth $796,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 100.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

