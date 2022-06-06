DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 139,677 shares.The stock last traded at $29.61 and had previously closed at $29.61.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.
The stock has a market cap of $588.61 million, a PE ratio of -41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DMC Global in the third quarter worth $796,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 100.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
