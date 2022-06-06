Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. Diversey posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSEY traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

