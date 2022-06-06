DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,388,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 44,579,125 shares.The stock last traded at 2.88 and had previously closed at 1.85.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.90.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

