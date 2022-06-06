Desjardins Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.45.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.46. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 887,943 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 699,025 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

