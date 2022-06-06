dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares started coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE DNTL opened at C$12.38 on Friday. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$11.27 and a 12-month high of C$18.68.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

