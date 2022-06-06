dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares started coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.
TSE DNTL opened at C$12.38 on Friday. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$11.27 and a 12-month high of C$18.68.
dentalcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.