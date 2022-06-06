Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of DELL opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

