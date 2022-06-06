Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.68. 27,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,251. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

