Deeper Network (DPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.75 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $51.05 million and $1.75 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.78 or 0.01566855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00383412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.