Darwinia Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $501,598.00 (RING)

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. Darwinia Network has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $501,598.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darwinia Network Profile

Darwinia Network (CRYPTO:RING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,153,823,174 coins and its circulating supply is 487,845,974 coins. Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

Darwinia Network Coin Trading

