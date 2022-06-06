Darin Feinstein Sells 500,000 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darin Feinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of Core Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55.

On Friday, May 27th, Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of Core Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total value of 1,665,000.00.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 2.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 5.84. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.64 and a 52-week high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,373,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $11,541,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $10,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $9,456,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CORZ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.25.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

