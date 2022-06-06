Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.09. 19,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,932. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.13.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

