CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.0100

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $291.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00084551 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000310 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00231752 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,138,508 coins and its circulating supply is 161,138,508 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

