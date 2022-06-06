Cryptonovae Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1,010.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00761975 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 272.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00377827 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,271,272 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

