CryptoFlow (CFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $288,991.40

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $288,991.40 and approximately $708.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 283.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00085631 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.34 or 0.00762149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.00381416 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.