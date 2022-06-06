Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Crown Castle International by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $183.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

