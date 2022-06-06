CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Cowen

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.44. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

