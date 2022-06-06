Critical Contrast: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) & Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Mid Bancshares and Univest Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 24.32% 11.70% 1.23% Univest Financial 27.43% 10.45% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Univest Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 3.08 $51.49 million $3.48 10.94 Univest Financial $292.95 million 2.68 $91.80 million $2.69 9.86

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Univest Financial beats First Mid Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 52 banking centers in Illinois and 14 offices in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Univest Financial (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment provides commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. It serves customers primarily in Bucks, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties in Pennsylvania; and Atlantic, Burlington, and Cape May counties in New Jersey through 37 banking offices. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

