Critical Contrast: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) versus Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BBQ alerts:

69.0% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Noodles & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BBQ and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Noodles & Company 0 1 3 0 2.75

BBQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.92%. Noodles & Company has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 85.12%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.27% 17.52% 5.78% Noodles & Company -0.16% 4.04% 0.43%

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBQ and Noodles & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $206.44 million 0.64 $24.02 million $2.42 5.09 Noodles & Company $475.15 million 0.58 $3.66 million ($0.02) -302.35

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BBQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BBQ beats Noodles & Company on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 14, 2022, it had 100 company owned locations and approximately 200 franchised locations, including ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.