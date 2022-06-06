Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Criteo posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 170.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,214. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. Criteo has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $46.65.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

