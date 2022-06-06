Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.34

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.34 and last traded at C$12.27, with a volume of 4222785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.35. The firm has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

