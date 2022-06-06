Credit Suisse Group Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $45.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33. UiPath has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $79.26.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

