Credit Agricole S A Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.65 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

